4) Norlun trough

Norlun Trough

Snowfall totals from the Dec. 5, 2018 norlun trough, which brought snow on either side of the Atlantic City Expressway. However, left Cape May and Toms River with barely a snowflake. 

 Joe Martucci

Along with Miller storms, norlun troughs give meteorologists the most headaches.

A norlun trough is an axis of shifting winds on the northwest side of a low-pressure system, which spins counterclockwise. 

Snow with a norlun trough is usually heavy, narrow in size and only lasts a few hours.

This private snowstorm was put on full display Dec. 5, 2018. Brigantine reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 5.0 inches in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township. However, West Cape May reported nothing, with just flurries near Forked River in Lacey Township. 

A norlun trough requires colder than usual air aloft and relatively mild ocean waters to cause unstable air to develop. Around 15,000 to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere, a low-pressure system provides upward motion to create snow. At the surface, winds that meet in a localized area provide additional upward motion. 

