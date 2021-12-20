4 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID issues, total at 10

The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns across the NHL has closed 10 teams’ facilities and left just eight games on the schedule before the holiday break.

Amid a rising tide of positive COVID-19 test results involving players, more than a quarter of the league's 32 teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, and only 11 still have a game to play before the Christmas break, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Seattle’s game Tuesday against Arizona became the latest to get moved to a later date because of the Kraken’s coronavirus issues. It’s the 44th game to be postponed this season — and 39th over the past two weeks, with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.

More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed the possibility of Olympic participation. A final decision on the Beijing Games is expected this week, and the odds of NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 have cratered.

At this point, league officials are just trying to keep the season on the rails.