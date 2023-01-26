 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4. Lotzeir Brooks and Ta’ron Haile:

  • 0

The two Millville wide receivers/defensive backs picked up additional NCAA Division I scholarship offers this week. Brooks from Tennessee and Haile from Rutgers.

112621-pac-spt-millville (copy)

Millville wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile hauls in a pass downfield against Vineland on Nov. 25.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News