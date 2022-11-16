(4) Holy Spirit vs. (1) Red Bank Catholic

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Count Basie Field in Red Bank

What’s next: Winner advances to the state championship at a date to be determined against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between third-seeded St. Joseph Academy and second-seeded DePaul Catholic.

Inside the game: This could be a high-scoring contest.

Red Bank Catholic (9-1) is the defending state champion and considered one of the state’s top teams. Sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams has thrown for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior running back Sabino Portella has scored 14 TDs. Junior linebacker Davin Brewton has made 87 tackles, 14 for losses. Junior defensive lineman Logan Graham has made 12 tackles for losses.

Holy Spirit (8-1) relies on quarterback Sean Burns, who has thrown for 2,482 yards and 23 TDs. Wide receiver Jayden Llanos has caught 12 TD passes. Wide receiver Gavin Roman has caught 92 passes for 1,132 yards. Jahcere Ward compliments the passing game with 814 rushing yards and 16 TDs.

Senior linebacker Sean Finan leads the Spartans defense with 45 tackles. Roman also has three interceptions.