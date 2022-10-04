4-H Paper Clover Campaign set for Oct. 5 to 16

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H announces the Fall 2022 4-H Paper Clover Campaign at Tractor Supply Company stores to be held Oct. 5 to 16.
The campaign gives shoppers at any of the 20 stores located in New Jersey, including 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande, the opportunity to support the New Jersey 4-H Program. Purchase paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout while in a store or online at the TSC website.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.