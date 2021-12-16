4. Groundhog day nor'easter brings coastal flooding, ends record long snow drought

A Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 nor'easter brought up to five consecutive rounds of tidal flooding, heavy rain, wind and the first snow in over a year to the shore counties. Meanwhile, the northern half of the state went through an storm that is near the top for largest on record.

A state of emergency was declared for the three day long storm, which went off the North Carolina coast, stalled off the Delmarva Peninsula and then went to the northeast. COVID-vaccination mega sites were shut down as well.

Moderate stage coastal flooding was had the night of Feb. 1 into Feb. 2. However, flooding before and after exaggerated issues, closing roads and bridges at times. The tide station at Barnegat Light had five consecutive high tides. Atlantic City had three, while the Delaware Bay was largely sparred.

2.01 inches of rain fell on Feb. 1 at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, a daily record. Peak wind topped 50 mph for most of the shore, with the highest reading in Seaside Heights, at 56 mph. However, less than an inch fell at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville.

Meanwhile, a 416 day snow drought, the longest on record, ended at the airport when 1.2 inches fell. It's not much, but it was something.