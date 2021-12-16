 Skip to main content
4. Groundhog day nor'easter brings coastal flooding, ends record long snow drought
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was out in the moderate stage coastal flooding on Mediterranean Avenue in Atlantic City as a long-lasting nor'easter pushes through the Northeast.

A Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 nor'easter brought up to five consecutive rounds of tidal flooding, heavy rain, wind and the first snow in over a year to the shore counties. Meanwhile, the northern half of the state went through an storm that is near the top for largest on record.

A state of emergency was declared for the three day long storm, which went off the North Carolina coast, stalled off the Delmarva Peninsula and then went to the northeast. COVID-vaccination mega sites were shut down as well. 

Winter Storm

A vehicle is partially submerged in flood water during major coastal flooding storm in Atlantic City Monday Feb 1, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

Moderate stage coastal flooding was had the night of Feb. 1 into Feb. 2. However, flooding before and after exaggerated issues, closing roads and bridges at times. The tide station at Barnegat Light had five consecutive high tides. Atlantic City had three, while the Delaware Bay was largely sparred. 

2.01 inches of rain fell on Feb. 1 at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, a daily record. Peak wind topped 50 mph for most of the shore, with the highest reading in Seaside Heights, at 56 mph. However, less than an inch fell at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville.

Meanwhile, a 416 day snow drought, the longest on record, ended at the airport when 1.2 inches fell. It's not much, but it was something. 

Further west, a more significant snow fell. 5.5 inches fell in Mays Landing. The Cape May Bubble broke, with 2.0 inches in Cape May in 1.5 inches in Lower Township.

The real story was in the northern half of the state. Morris, Sussex and Warren counties all reported over 30 inches of snow in at least one location. While not confirmed by Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, this storm may have broken Cape May's record for the largest snow storm on record. 34 inches of snow slammed the city in February 1899. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Related to this story

