4. Gavin Roman’s catch propels Spirit past St. Augustine
Gavin Roman dropped a potential touchdown pass in the first half Nov. 6.

The Holy Spirit High School sophomore wide receiver saw another potential big-play pass land just past his outstretched hands. The Spartans never stopped believing in Roman, however, and their faith was rewarded when it counted the most.

Roman caught a 41-yard TD pass from Trevor Cohen with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game to propel the Spartans football team to a 12-7 win over rival St. Augustine Prep.

“I just knew myself that I would have another opportunity, and I’d have to capitalize on it,” Roman said. “All my teammates told me, ‘Don’t worry about it. Shake it off.’ I just needed to make a play.”

