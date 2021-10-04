 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $399,999

**Description provided by sellers not listing agent ** Wake up to spectacular sunrises through beautiful windows located throughout the house or on the second-floor fiberglass deck. Picturesque views of LBI and the West Creek meadows. This house has tons of extra amenities. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout the house. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, a large island, new tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, instant hot-water dispenser, and an amazing view in the large picture window over the sink. Kitchen sliding door leads to deck overlooking the lagoon and the Foresynth wildlife refuge. Enjoy all of your water toys in your very own backyard and off of your own dock. Kayak, jest ski, paddleboard, and swim in private lagoon and up and down the Westecunk Creek. Or take your boat across the Barnegat Bay to LBI, Atlantic City, or fishing out in ocean with no bridges; 10 minute creek ride to the open bay followed by a 5 minute ride to LBI and restaurants/bars. Crab or fish right in backyard. The creek is a navigable waterway and is to be dredged this fall, equipment is already stationed in the creek. 900 sq/ft additional space under space under house includes a one car garage; can also be used as basement. Additional large room under house had new epoxy floor with water access can be used as game-room, guest-room, or for entertaining your guests after a long day on the water. Detached shed, extra utility room, and und

