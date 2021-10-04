**Description provided by sellers not listing agent ** Wake up to spectacular sunrises through beautiful windows located throughout the house or on the second-floor fiberglass deck. Picturesque views of LBI and the West Creek meadows. This house has tons of extra amenities. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout the house. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, a large island, new tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, instant hot-water dispenser, and an amazing view in the large picture window over the sink. Kitchen sliding door leads to deck overlooking the lagoon and the Foresynth wildlife refuge. Enjoy all of your water toys in your very own backyard and off of your own dock. Kayak, jest ski, paddleboard, and swim in private lagoon and up and down the Westecunk Creek. Or take your boat across the Barnegat Bay to LBI, Atlantic City, or fishing out in ocean with no bridges; 10 minute creek ride to the open bay followed by a 5 minute ride to LBI and restaurants/bars. Crab or fish right in backyard. The creek is a navigable waterway and is to be dredged this fall, equipment is already stationed in the creek. 900 sq/ft additional space under space under house includes a one car garage; can also be used as basement. Additional large room under house had new epoxy floor with water access can be used as game-room, guest-room, or for entertaining your guests after a long day on the water. Detached shed, extra utility room, and und
4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $399,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE