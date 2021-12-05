Welcome to this beautifully renovated home. No money has been spared with the renovations on this home. This is a 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home that is waiting for its new owners. Downstairs you can enjoy your company with your large kitchen and connected living room. Also downstairs you have a bedroom and a full bathroom perfect for guests or as an in-law suite. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has no shortage of storage! You have a full walk up attic and a 2 car garage. Very close to any shopping, beaches, and highways.
4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $399,900
