Welcome to this beautifully renovated home. No money has been spared with the renovations on this home. This is a 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home that is waiting for its new owners. Downstairs you can enjoy your company with your large kitchen and connected living room. Also downstairs you have a bedroom and a full bathroom perfect for guests or as an in-law suite. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has no shortage of storage! You have a full walk up attic and a 2 car garage. Very close to any shopping, beaches, and highways.
4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $379,900
EDITOR NOTE: Rekt Cafe was shut down after it did not have the proper permits to operate in the city. Click here to read the full story.
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
Four of the city's nine casinos could close if the amendments to the casino PILOT are not approved, Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday…
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interschola…
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football Coach of the Year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site…
Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment
TRENTON — A bill to amend the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law and provide a substantial tax cut to Atlantic City gaming houses passed the …
During the summer, South Jersey municipalities had to decide whether to allow cannabis-related businesses to operate within their borders.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police said a man, 33, was found shot on South Florida Avenue on Thursday evening.
