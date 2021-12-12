 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $379,900

Welcome to this beautifully renovated home. No money has been spared with the renovations on this home. This is a 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home that is waiting for its new owners. Downstairs you can enjoy your company with your large kitchen and connected living room. Also downstairs you have a bedroom and a full bathroom perfect for guests or as an in-law suite. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has no shortage of storage! You have a full walk up attic and a 2 car garage. Very close to any shopping, beaches, and highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News