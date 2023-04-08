Step into luxury with this stunning 3 Story new construction townhouse, perfect for modern living. With 4 spacious bedrooms and an extra loft space that can double as a bedroom or entertainment area, this home offers ample space for a growing family. Enjoy the custom-designed kitchen quartz counter tops and tiled bathrooms, complete with a wet bar in the family room, perfect for entertaining guests. No need to worry about parking with space for 3 cars, including an electric charging station for your Tesla or other electric vehicle. Take advantage of the 5-year tax abatement, making this an incredible opportunity for savvy home buyers. Get ready to move in and enjoy the summer of 2023 in your new dream home! HOA and Flood insurance is split between Unit A & B
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $875,000
