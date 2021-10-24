VENTNOR NEW LISTING ALERT! Perfectly located Single Family Home! This home offers a generous sized living room and space to entertain guests. Hosting 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an outside shower! Spacious backyard for fun in the summer. Living room and kitchen complete with appliances. Truly a great space for private ownership, seasonal living, or renters to enjoy. Backyard is private with shed included. Just blocks away from the Ventnor Beach and Bay!
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $510,000
