4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $500,000

New Reduced Price for the New Year! Sprawling rancher that checks off all the boxes with four bedrooms and three full baths one brand new. Two suites one for owner and a second one for extended family. Room for an office too. With a welcoming front porch, a large living room and an expansive back yard with a jaccuzzi makes this home great for entertaining. More amenities include 2 car garage, parking for 4 cars, fireplace, laundry room, shed, new flooring, granite kitchen, Energy efficient with new insulation and brand new solar panels that have your bills under 10 dollars most months. High and dry in this house as flood is not required by lenders due to its elevation. Call for a list of more upgrades. This house is so family friendly. Come for a tour.