 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,975

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,975

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,975

***VENTNOR NEW LISTING ALERT***BORN 2018 BAYBEACH HOMES & DEVELOPMENT, LLC***4 BED 3 FULL BATH***1.5 CAR GARAGE WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE***COMPOSITE DECKS***42" DOVE-TAILED CUSHION CLOSE CABINETRY***GRANITE***FARM SINK***TILT-IN WINDOWS***FENCED REAR YARD***2,243 SQ FT***TAX ABATEMENT THRU 2023*** ENVY OF OXFORD~Curb appeal is strong with this STUNNING home! Custom built in 2018, you will find so many incredible amenities along with high-end finishes/materials. Craftsmanship is plentiful throughout. Walking up you are greeted by a deck perfect for relaxing as well as enjoying! Family room, dining room and kitchen are a great open space & drenched in natural light. 1 full bed & bath are also on this floor! 2nd floor boasts 2 guest bedrooms, full bath as well as the en-suite. The private en-suite offers a plethora of space along with light. Private custom bathroom is uber inviting as well as spacious. Walk-in closet offers great storage. Fenced private rear yard is great for relaxing & grilling!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News