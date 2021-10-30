4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,975

***VENTNOR NEW LISTING ALERT***BORN 2018 BAYBEACH HOMES & DEVELOPMENT, LLC***4 BED 3 FULL BATH***1.5 CAR GARAGE WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE***COMPOSITE DECKS***42" DOVE-TAILED CUSHION CLOSE CABINETRY***GRANITE***FARM SINK***TILT-IN WINDOWS***FENCED REAR YARD***2,243 SQ FT***TAX ABATEMENT THRU 2023*** ENVY OF OXFORD~Curb appeal is strong with this STUNNING home! Custom built in 2018, you will find so many incredible amenities along with high-end finishes/materials. Craftsmanship is plentiful throughout. Walking up you are greeted by a deck perfect for relaxing as well as enjoying! Family room, dining room and kitchen are a great open space & drenched in natural light. 1 full bed & bath are also on this floor! 2nd floor boasts 2 guest bedrooms, full bath as well as the en-suite. The private en-suite offers a plethora of space along with light. Private custom bathroom is uber inviting as well as spacious. Walk-in closet offers great storage. Fenced private rear yard is great for relaxing & grilling!