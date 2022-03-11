Beautiful like new construction single family home with incredible back bay water views throughout. 124 N Dudley was built like Fort Knox from the ground up, and features all the bells and whistle‘s including hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, two master suites, a large one car garage, storage shed, central air, natural gas forced air heating, and much more. "The builder added a dumbwaiter space for you to consider finishing." For us fishermen, and watermen enjoy the convenience of renting a boatslip from your neighbor's on the bay and walking to your boat at Newport Marine.. Just a 1 minute walk and under 500 feet away.
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,900
