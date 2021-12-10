4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,000

Looking for your perfect beach get-a-way? Just steps to the beach, this southside 4 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home has all you are looking for. Located one block into Ventnor from Margate, you not only have the beach steps away, it also the beginning of the famous Ventor/ AC boardwalk. And in one of the hottest areas for dining and walking to the great shopping in both Ventnor and Margate. Some of the many features of the home are an enclosed sunny porch, a spacious living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 1st floor bedroom and new full bath plus a half bath on the first floor. The back yard is spacious, maintenance free and perfect for enjoying the sun and entertaining. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and a newly redone bathroom. A mint perfect home just waiting for it’s next owners to love! This home is located in an X zone and may not need flood insurance depending on the mortgage company.