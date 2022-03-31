4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $8,400

FABULOUS LOCATION! This beautiful Ventnor home is ready for you to create new Summer memories in. Close to the beach, shops, restaurants, and the new movie theatre! As you enter in the home, you are greeted with a lovely family room leading into the kitchen and dining room as well as a full bath. On the third level, there are four bedrooms and one full bathroom. On the fourth level, there are two more rooms, great for extra space, storage, or hangout area. This wonderful home is available for two weeks from August 20th- September 3rd for $8400 total or for $4200 per week. Wifi, gas, electric, beach chairs, beach badges are included in rental price. No washer & dryer in home! Easy to show- make your appointments now!