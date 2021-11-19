 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

STOP LOOKING! Move right into this beautifully renovated home with 3-4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths. Enter the cozy sunroom, then the open concept living/dining/kitchen space that will exceed your expectations. The stunning kitchen includes custom cabinetry to the ceiling w/accent lights, Level 11 Quartzite, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances w/new CAFE fridge, gas stove w/griddle, beverage fridge & microwave drawer, 8-ft island and much more! Do laundry on 1st floor, relax, cook, or work in office/4th BR that includes convertible desk/full-sized bed. The luxury bathroom has custom vanity & quartz countertop, mosaic floor detail & pebbled tile shower. The back door leads out to a fabulous bluestone patio, fenced in for privacy, with a veggie garden and grass area for your pups! The 2nd floor has 3 very nice sized bedrooms, all with luxury vinyl tile and great closet space. Master BR has a wall of closets, custom window treatments & powder room w/custom linen tower. The hall bath is a beauty! Everything in the home was redone with great attention to detail, preserving character while maximizing comfort. Window treatments & ceiling fans throughout, 2 zone heat & a/c, upgraded electric, garage + driveway for 3 cars! Walk to 4 breakfast spots & 2 convenience stores. ONLY 2 1/2 short blocks to the Beach, Boardwalk, Ocean, Playground, Community Center, Public Library & Bathrooms. Free concerts! Hurry, Quality like this is rare and won't last long! Make your appointment today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News