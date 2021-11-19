STOP LOOKING! Move right into this beautifully renovated home with 3-4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths. Enter the cozy sunroom, then the open concept living/dining/kitchen space that will exceed your expectations. The stunning kitchen includes custom cabinetry to the ceiling w/accent lights, Level 11 Quartzite, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances w/new CAFE fridge, gas stove w/griddle, beverage fridge & microwave drawer, 8-ft island and much more! Do laundry on 1st floor, relax, cook, or work in office/4th BR that includes convertible desk/full-sized bed. The luxury bathroom has custom vanity & quartz countertop, mosaic floor detail & pebbled tile shower. The back door leads out to a fabulous bluestone patio, fenced in for privacy, with a veggie garden and grass area for your pups! The 2nd floor has 3 very nice sized bedrooms, all with luxury vinyl tile and great closet space. Master BR has a wall of closets, custom window treatments & powder room w/custom linen tower. The hall bath is a beauty! Everything in the home was redone with great attention to detail, preserving character while maximizing comfort. Window treatments & ceiling fans throughout, 2 zone heat & a/c, upgraded electric, garage + driveway for 3 cars! Walk to 4 breakfast spots & 2 convenience stores. ONLY 2 1/2 short blocks to the Beach, Boardwalk, Ocean, Playground, Community Center, Public Library & Bathrooms. Free concerts! Hurry, Quality like this is rare and won't last long! Make your appointment today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000
