 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $679,000

THE PERFECT SHORE HOME! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with an hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen and dining room, easy for entertaining, and a large master suite! A BACKYARD IS HARD TO FIND LIKE THIS AT THE SHORE!! Patio to dine, grass area perfect for the dog or for kids to play, storage, and an outdoor shower! Inviting from porch with awning and driveway for off-street parking. Lovely quiet street very close to Margate. Also, just walking distance to fabulous eateries like Water Dog, 7311, Hannah G's, and the BEACH AND BOARDWALK!! Fabulous place to make your memories at the shore or for year round living! HURRY! CALL TODAY!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News