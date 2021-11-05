 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $599,900

This quiet comfortable home is ideally located so that within minutes you have easy access to all of the areas eateries, conveniences and beaches (also a back road short-cut to the Margate Bridge) yet provides a quiet respite. An oversized property that provides ample space for a full sized pool which would go perfectly with the new enormous Trex deck which is partially covered. The recently added great room is the perfect spot for family time or watching your favorite movie or sports event. Both bathrooms are newly redone.

