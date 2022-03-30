4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $599,000

Looking for a beautiful home with unbelievable views, well your wait is over! Walk into an open floor plan with beautiful Tile floors throughout Living Room , Dining Room, and Kitchen, Recess lighting throughout first floor and gas fireplace in Living Room. Large coat closet with extra storage space. Modern Kitchen with 42" cabinets, 2 pantries, Center counter with sitting and extra cabinetry. There is also a Power Room with tile walls to ceiling and washer and dryer on this level. Walk into the family room with hardwood floors, enjoy the beautiful view of the bay with lots of natural lighting and windows, and ceiling fan, Perfect room for your morning coffee or a good book. Sliding doors lead you out to a large double deck for all your family gatherings, or dance the night away. Sit back and watch the fireworks or enjoy a glass of wine while gazing at the stars. There is also an outside shower to use after those long beach days. Second floor offers Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets, recess lighting and master bath with new top of the line shower. Three other large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and wall to wall carpet through out. New addition 4th bedroom that can be an office or exercise room. Hall Linen closet. There is a one car garage with storage and attic access for even more storage space. Roof new 2017. This home has had only one owner and you can see the pride of ownership through out.