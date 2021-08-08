Beautiful hard wood floors! Newer hot water heater and furnace! Newer windows and roof! Only 2 blocks to the beach and boardwalk! 1 block to Ventnor's great shops and restaurants! This home is in a great location and a must see! Showings Friday- after 12 Sat and Sun All qualified buyers, please sign covid addendum in documents
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $549,000
