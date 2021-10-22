4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $544,900

Ventnor Gem, back on market! Only 2 blocks from beach, boardwalk and Ventnor Fishing pier. Beautiful hard wood floors! Working fireplace! Walk in closets. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Newer hot water heater and furnace! New windows and roof!. Backyard on both sides of house with fence and gates. Off street parking and full garage with auto door. Basement has rec room or gym potential !!! 1 block to Ventnor's great shops and restaurants! A must see. Make an offer as sale is time sensitive.