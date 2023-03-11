JUNE 16th TO JULY 31st (7 weekends) RENTAL!! MUST SEE! Beach Block Beauty!! Only a few short steps to the beach and the boardwalk! Recently built, stunningly decorated, and meticulously maintained, the home comfortably sleeps 10 guests featuring 4 generous bedrooms and a Den w sleeper sofa. This outstanding property has EVERYTHING you and your family/extended family will need to enjoy your time at the shore including: a cook's kitchen, a dedicated office for work, a full time and professionally equipped gym, comfortably furnished front porch, and private fenced-in backyard. This impressive home is perfect for relaxing, working, and entertaining! Multiple ocean-facing decks provide spectacular views, soothing ocean sounds, and cool salty breezes to remind you of how close you are to the beach! Also available for only full month of July $44,500
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $54,500
