4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $525,000

Transform this diamond in the rough into your paradise by the sea! Just 2 blocks between you and the beautiful Ventnor beaches & boardwalk, 5 blocks to the Margate border as well as numerous shops & restaurants nearby. Situated on a wide, highly desirable street, this home features a large front porch to enjoy the ocean breezes with your favorite beverage, original hardwood floors throughout, shady rear yard, off street parking and detached garage. Seller can close quickly, if needed.

