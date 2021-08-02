 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,000

Move right into this beautiful 4 bedroom split level beach house. Walk or ride your bike to the boardwalk, beach or nearby shopping and dining. Spacious throughout with a living room and family room. Great for entertaining guests. This home is impeccably maintained. New roof, siding and composite deck w/motorized awning. Newer heating, central air and hot water heater. The heating can be used as electric or gas. Fenced in private yard beautifully landscaped. A detached 1 1/2 car garage with plenty of storage. Just bring your beach toys and enjoy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News