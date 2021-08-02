4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,000

Move right into this beautiful 4 bedroom split level beach house. Walk or ride your bike to the boardwalk, beach or nearby shopping and dining. Spacious throughout with a living room and family room. Great for entertaining guests. This home is impeccably maintained. New roof, siding and composite deck w/motorized awning. Newer heating, central air and hot water heater. The heating can be used as electric or gas. Fenced in private yard beautifully landscaped. A detached 1 1/2 car garage with plenty of storage. Just bring your beach toys and enjoy.