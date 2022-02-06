4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $450,000

Gorgeous updated 4br/2.5ba shore house just steps from the bay and a short walk to the beach! Upon entering you'll be greeted by the enclosed front porch with laminate flooring and ceiling fan, perfect for relaxing on bright summer days. The living room offers hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, and a dining area. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinetry, and recessed lighting. There is a bonus room on the main floor currently being used as a 5th bedroom. The powder room and laundry/utility room round out the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite with laminate flooring, spacious closet, and updated bath with stall shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms all with laminate flooring and a main bath with tub located on the 2nd floor. Don't miss your opportunity to own a beautiful move-in ready shore house, schedule your tour today!