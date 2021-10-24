4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $450,000

Old world charm with a touch of “craftsman”. Wonderful Ventnor neighborhood, walk to the beach, bay, restaurants and stores! This home has been lovingly restored and maintained. You can move right in and relax because there’s nothing to do here. From the moment you pull up you will be charmed by the lovely exterior. Pride of ownership is evident from the well maintained yard and landscaping. The entire bottom level, previously an apartment prior to Sandy, is now used for storage. You enter the home through the large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the lazy summer days. Once you enter, an open layout takes your eyes from the living room with gas fireplace, through the dining room and into the beautifully updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms and a bath on this level, one bedroom is currently being used as a den or office and there’s also a utility room in the back with separate entrance leading to the beautifully decorated And very private fenced in patio area, offering another opportunity to together with friends and family. On the second floor are two more nice sized bedrooms, a loft area which can be used as a TV room, office or playroom and another bathroom. In the back of the house is a very private outdoor shower and additional area that could be utilized in many different ways. Don’t miss out on this one, it won’t be around for long. Professional photos coming soon.