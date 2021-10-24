Old world charm with a touch of “craftsman”. Wonderful Ventnor neighborhood, walk to the beach, bay, restaurants and stores! This home has been lovingly restored and maintained. You can move right in and relax because there’s nothing to do here. From the moment you pull up you will be charmed by the lovely exterior. Pride of ownership is evident from the well maintained yard and landscaping. The entire bottom level, previously an apartment prior to Sandy, is now used for storage. You enter the home through the large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the lazy summer days. Once you enter, an open layout takes your eyes from the living room with gas fireplace, through the dining room and into the beautifully updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms and a bath on this level, one bedroom is currently being used as a den or office and there’s also a utility room in the back with separate entrance leading to the beautifully decorated And very private fenced in patio area, offering another opportunity to together with friends and family. On the second floor are two more nice sized bedrooms, a loft area which can be used as a TV room, office or playroom and another bathroom. In the back of the house is a very private outdoor shower and additional area that could be utilized in many different ways. Don’t miss out on this one, it won’t be around for long. Professional photos coming soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’…
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
- Updated
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE