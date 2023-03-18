AVAILABLE ALL OF JULY or JUNE 16th TO JULY 31st (7 weekends) RENTAL!! MUST SEE! AMAZING BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY!! Only a few short steps to the beach and the boardwalk! Recently built, stunningly decorated, and meticulously maintained, the home comfortably sleeps 10 guests featuring 4 generous bedrooms and a Den w sleeper sofa. This outstanding property has EVERYTHING you and your family/extended family will need to enjoy your time at the shore including: a cook's kitchen, a dedicated office for work, a full time and professionally equipped gym, comfortably furnished front porch, and private fenced-in backyard. This impressive home is perfect for relaxing, working, and entertaining! Multiple ocean-facing decks provide spectacular views, soothing ocean sounds, and cool salty breezes to remind you of how close you are to the beach!
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $44,500
