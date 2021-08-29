 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $439,000

PERFECT VENTNOR HEIGHTS RANCHER WITH PRIVATE IN-LAW SUITE. Located on a quiet street, but close to beaches & bay, boating, shopping, restaurants, ice cream parlor, entertainment, casinos, and more. This 3 bedroom 1+1/2 bath ranch has been expanded to include an extra bedroom, living room area, and full bath with private entrance. Hardwood floors in living areas, custom kitchen has granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, and sliders leading to a large covered deck, and fenced yard. This is the perfect home for a large family or multi-generational household. This won't last long!

