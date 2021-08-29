PERFECT VENTNOR HEIGHTS RANCHER WITH PRIVATE IN-LAW SUITE. Located on a quiet street, but close to beaches & bay, boating, shopping, restaurants, ice cream parlor, entertainment, casinos, and more. This 3 bedroom 1+1/2 bath ranch has been expanded to include an extra bedroom, living room area, and full bath with private entrance. Hardwood floors in living areas, custom kitchen has granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, and sliders leading to a large covered deck, and fenced yard. This is the perfect home for a large family or multi-generational household. This won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $439,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of one of the resort’s oldest apartment complexes will start next month, Denise Gordy, interim executive dir…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Delilah Oaks neighborhood are fed up with speeding cars on their streets.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, po…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE