4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $15,000

Seasonal Rental. This fantastic and delightful stone Tudor home is only a block from the beach and boardwalk with a lovely front porch feature . Perfect for lounging or hosting guests. In addition, it has a spacious living room with a dining room, kitchen with two bedrooms, one bath on the first floor. The second floor converted to a loft that has two bedrooms and one bath. Laundry room conveniently located on the first floor The driveway fits two cars. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping district. One block to the fishing pier. Come take a look and make this your home.