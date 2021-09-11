NOW AVAILABLE! 6 LUXURY BEACHBLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH WITH 2-CAR GARAGES, PRIVATE ELEVATORS & ROOFTOP DECKS!! OPTIONAL ROOFTOP OUTDOOR KITCHENS!!! These 4-story townhomes with feature 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ROOF-TOP DECKS WITH OCEAN VIEWS, and 4-STOP ELEVATORS!! First floor with 2 bedroom suites. Upside-down living with open concept second floor with great room, spacious dining area, and high-end kitchen with center island-- fabulous for entertaining! Third floor master suite and additional en-suite. Unique roof top deck and 3 other covered decks! Ground floor offers two car parking and storage plus a driveway for additional parking! All just steps to the BEACH, BOARDWALK, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING!! Don't miss this opportunity to act now and custom build with one of the area's finest, Ben Chapman Development! Call today for more details!!
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,399,000
