4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,200,000

Luxury New Construction Townhomes! Sea Terrace…. These 2700+ s.f. 4-5 bedroom homes, feature open floor plans, 4 decks forextensive outside living space, including an 8’ x 18’ roof top deck, accompanied by a ‘flex room’ for entertaining! 4 stop elevator, woodfloors throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz/granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and so much more. Lots are 100’ deep so apool is optional, if not what a great back yard to enjoy summer or anytime in. The location is perfect, just 2 blocks to the wonderfulVentnor Boardwalk and Beach. It also flanks the Central Business District so you are walkable to all the shops, Santucci’s Restaurant,Dunkin and much more! Don’t delay, act fast as these are selling quickly.