4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

Opportunity is knocking! Discover the grandeur of 14 S Dorset Avenue. The property is located in the prestigious St. Leonards Tract of Ventnor, and on South Dorset Ave. The location is excellent, close to the beach, boardwalk, dining, and shopping. This traditional home has so much potential as its is ready for customization. As you enter the property, a spacious foyer welcomes you with gorgeous stairs leading up to the first level. As you move along to the back of the house, there is a formal dining room with a den in the rear. You can enter the eat-in kitchen from the dining room. From the kitchen, you can also access the spacious backyard. Additionally, there is a room which can be used as an office and a full bath on the first floor. At the front of the house, there is a large and bright formal living room and built-in fireplace with f/d access to front porch. The front porch is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze. There are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor, all with hardwood floors. The bedrooms are spacious and the entire home has hardwood floors throughout. There is a a full basement with two entrances - one from the inside and one from the outside. The utility room has additional space and is located in the basement. This space can be converted into a game room or hangout room. The backyard is enormous - currently, there is a garage in the back and lots of outdoor space for an in-ground pool. Prime location. A stunner!!