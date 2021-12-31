 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

LIKE NEW CONSTUCTION fully renovated down to the studs this Beach House is a MUST SEE IN PERSON TO APPRECIATE! ONE BLOCK to Ventnor’s spectacular beaches and famous Boardwalk. Offering UPSCALE HARDIE BOARD EXTERIOR, a 2car garage, you can park your car, drop your bags and enjoy this walker’s paradise with a stroll to the new movie theatre, Ventnor’s Farmer’s Market, fine dining and summer concerts on the beach. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full luxurious baths. HUGE front porch with Trex flooring welcomes you into a grand living room with a gas fireplace, a huge dining room leading into a sleek and stylish European kitchen, top-end appliances, caesar stone countertops, extra large center island; the perfect place for entertaining family and friends. This home also boasts exquisite trim work throughout. Walk upstairs to the dreamy Master suite featuring a stunning bath with soaking tub, upscale shower design, and a huge walk-in closet! Head outside where custom pavers surrounded by lush landscaping creates a private backyard for entertaining. A gorgeous stone and tiled outdoor shower leads you straight into the laundry room. Also included are two bonus rooms in the basement, use one as a gym, playroom, office space or another spot to sit, relax and watch tv. All electrical and plumbing are new including a Tankless hot water heater so you and your guests never run out of hot water. Just too many upgrades to include, YOU MUST COME SEE IT BEFORE IT’S GONE!!

