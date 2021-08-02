A true picture perfect beach block home. The moment you see the outside of 100 S Marion you will be in awe over the condition of the home and the landscaping. From the outside the home looks to be a ranch home, however, there is plenty of room to expand upstairs with the current 1 bedroom and sitting area. Downstairs hosts 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, the first floor was exquisitely and completely redone in 2009. From Marion Ave enter onto the large front porch (also redone) and enjoy the ocean breezes. Once inside you will enter into a rare foyer, which then leads to the large living room. The floors are mint perfect, real hardwood with gorgeous inlays that were added during the reconstruction. The living area flows from the living room to the dining room, open to the kitchen and then the large laundry room. If you are looking for a home that is maintenance free, not too large, in perfect condition and has bedrooms on the first floor, this is a must see. An outdoor shower, garage, back porch for grilling, this home will not disappoint. Beach block living, no streets to cross to the fabulous beach and boardwalk. Located in a terrific area for walking to restaurants and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,190,000
