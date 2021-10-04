"NEW LISTING ALERT" LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION SITTING ON 3+ ACRES OF LAND IN THE COVETED UPPER TOWNSHIP AREA, THIS MAGNIFICENT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FEATURING 2,200 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE & WORK SHOP IS JUST WAITNG FOR THE RIGHT FAMILY TO COME AND PUT THEIR OWN PERSONAL STAMP ON IT. SO BRING YOUR TOYS YOUR TOOLS AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME! THIS MOVE IN READY HOME IS A RARE FIND IN UPPER TOWNSHIP & ONLY 15 MINUTES FROM THE OCEAN CITY & SEA ISLE BEACHES & ATTRACTIONS, HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER UPPER TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WHICH INCLUDES OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL . BRING YOUR BUYERS TODAY THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!
4 Bedroom Home in Upper Township - $390,000
