4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton Borough - $359,000

Quaint, charming, unique, this 2300 sq. ft. home is a combination of old world charm and modern convenience. The 1st floor features an eat-in kitchen and a 24'x30' addition which includes a family room, a bedroom with a full bath, and a bath/laundry room. A dining room, living room and study can also be found on the first floor. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath with the original claw foot tub, a bonus room that can be used as a nursery, playroom or office. The 3rd floor is a large finished room for a 4th bedroom, studio or game room. There is antique lighting throughout, 2 stunning stained glass windows and original chestnut trim. Outside you will find a wrap around front porch, a side deck off the family room and a 30'x40' pole barn garage. The large yard, almost 1 acre, boasts established perennial gardens. This home is a must see!