 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $98,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $98,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $98,500

***INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** FIX & FLIP *** OR FIX TO RENT. This property has tons of potential, it is average in living space size for the neighborhood. This home has tons of character and charm. It is located close to main roads with easy access to local amenities. This property will not last. Property SOLD AS-IS ONLY.Buyers responsibility for any CO.Highest and Best Tuesday 6/1 at 11am.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News