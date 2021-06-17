4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $98,500

***INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** FIX & FLIP *** OR FIX TO RENT. This property has tons of potential, it is average in living space size for the neighborhood. This home has tons of character and charm. It is located close to main roads with easy access to local amenities. This property will not last. Property SOLD AS-IS ONLY.Buyers responsibility for any CO.Highest and Best Tuesday 6/1 at 11am.