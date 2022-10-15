4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $925,000

Reversed Living, 2660 Square feet of Luxury Living, Home offers 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths and is Minutes to the open bay.There are closets that were installed all the way up to the third floor which can accommodate the elevator shaft. Outdoor shower, roof top deck with panoramic views of the open waters along with skyline views of Atlantic City and Long Beach Island,Gourmet Kitchen with a 5-burner stove, granite counters and Island, upgraded appliances, pull out drawers and a slider that leads onto a covered deck to watch the sunsets. 2 zone HVAC, vaulted ceilings a full master suite and a Jr. master.Full Laundry room, recessed lighting, transom windows that let all the natural light flow in. From the minute you pull up you feel the prestige from this custom-built home