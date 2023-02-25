Be the next to enjoy this newer (2019) raised 4 bed, 3 ba colonial located in Tuckerton Beach with unobstructed, ever-changing serene marsh views from one of 4 covered decks. First level boasts open fl plan w/spacious kit open to din room, liv room, full bath and laundry. Large primary bedrm w/huge closet and full bath, three other bedrms (one w/private deck) and full hall bath complete the second level. Lower level has attached 2 car garage and storage. Two separate paved driveways w/prkg for 6 cars. Vinyl siding, hdwd fls throughout (bedrms w/carpeting), 6 ceiling fans, C/AC and large lot. Convenient to Sheltered Cove/Maritime Marinas, GSP, Ferry to LBI, Atlantic City. All furniture incl in sale. Home Warranty thru 2029. Quick closing available. Come preview this beauty!