4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $479,900

This is a Coming Soon Listing & cannot be shown until 3/29/2022. Make this NEW CONSTRUCTION four bedroom, two and one half bath two car garage house in the heart of Tuckerton Village your new home. This home is just completed and it is move-in ready. No upsells here. Enjoy views of Lake Pohatcong & Tuckerton Creek from your covered front porch. High Efficiency Systems, Stainless Steel appliances & Mahogany painted steel insulated garage doors compliment this home that is built upon a finished Superior Wall insulated garage foundation. Leave the car at home, minutes to Downtown, Tuckerton Elementary School & Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen Museum to enjoy the area history or take a ferry to Long Beach Island. Five minutes to Garden State Parkway & under thirty minutes to Atlantic City Airport.