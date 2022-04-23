 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $469,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $469,900

Tuckerton Landings-a small community of beautiful homes, sidewalks & front porches all located in the charming town of Tuckerton. Minutes from the Tuckerton Seaport, quaint shops & marinas, this 3 yr, old Ryan built home is absolute perfection! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept, gourmet kitchen w/ a huge island & walk in pantry, sun filled dining area & full basement - partially finished for additional living space. Great for movie night, play room or home gym. The primary suite is stunning with a WIC w/custom organizers. The attached bath features a timeless design, dual sinks & huge walk-in shower. Outside is magnificent! Custom designed multi tiered patios with designated areas for lounging, eating or gathering around the firepit. A separate gardening area, storage shed and

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News