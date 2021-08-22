Also listed as Commercial mls 22040138 Charming Victorian built in the late 1880's has many possible uses. This entire listing is Mixed Use. The home offers a total of 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 baths in process of renovation. With 2 separate staircases I can envision an Air B&B or Bed and Breakfast. Kitchen has breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room and a ''Parlor'' off the front door. There is a laundry room off kitchen as well as side room being used as an office. A screen porch pulls it all together. The location of this property in downtown Tuckerton is priceless. Think of the history here, if walls could talk! 2683 sq ft! 3rd floor can be office, hobby or play rooms!
4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
TRENTON — New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules to set up the recreational marijuana marketplace, giving application pri…
ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday af…
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."
LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE