4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $459,000

Also listed as Commercial mls 22040138 Charming Victorian built in the late 1880's has many possible uses. This entire listing is Mixed Use. The home offers a total of 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 baths in process of renovation. With 2 separate staircases I can envision an Air B&B or Bed and Breakfast. Kitchen has breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room and a ''Parlor'' off the front door. There is a laundry room off kitchen as well as side room being used as an office. A screen porch pulls it all together. The location of this property in downtown Tuckerton is priceless. Think of the history here, if walls could talk! 2683 sq ft! 3rd floor can be office, hobby or play rooms!