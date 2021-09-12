4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $439,900

Here's your opportunity to be right on the Tuckerton Creek, with awesome wide open expanded views! This raised 2 story home has 117ft of 7 year old vinyl bulkhead, with a cul-de-sac location, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, kitchen with Italian tiled floors and an island and tiled backsplash in an open floor plan. There is a large private master suite upstairs featuring it's own private deck to take in the peaceful water views. 2 bedrooms on the lower level, plus a private studio/bedroom off the back deck with it's own entrance, plus a laundry room. Timberline roof, wood stove, pantry and newer heat and AC system. There is a full garage with lots of potential storage downstairs. Views from just about every window out to the beautiful waters of the Tuckerton Creek, and even wave to the folks