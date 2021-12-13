4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $385,000

Welcome to 405 Absecon Terrace! This country chic cape cod is open, warm, and highly functional. Step inside to gleaming hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. The expansive kitchen was was completely replaced recently and boasts a 5 burner stove, reverse osmosis water filtration system at the sink, loads of cabinetry and countertop space including a movable center Island with seating. Enjoy the clean lines and unobstructed scope of the dining room and living room with its impressive fireplace and brick hearth . Also on the first floor is a full bathroom and nicely sized bedroom with a slider to the wonderful back deck. Upstairs you'll find another 3 bedrooms and nicely updated bath. The master is oversized with