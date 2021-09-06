Come see this affordable Bayfront raised two story Single Family home with direct access to Tuckerton Bay. Enjoy the cool breeze and lovely water views with your own private dock for a boat or wave runner making this a water lovers dream. This home offers optimal balance of spaciousness and privacy featuring first floor open kitchen, dining area, large sitting area, living room, two large bedrooms, and a slider leading to an oversized deck offering full water views. The second floor provides a grand loft area, able to accommodate a fourth bedroom, perfect for entertainment, games, or additional living space. Rounding out the second floor is another large bedroom. This home has been well maintained and would provide a wonderful opportunity as a primary home, second home, or a rental
4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $369,900
