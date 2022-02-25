4 Bedroom Home in Strathmere - $949,900

2 West Seacliff Unit #3 is a sizeable & very private end unit condominium in Strathmere’s highly desirable “Point Area”. Lifted and completely renovated in 2013 this 4 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is ready for immediate occupancy. Numerous upgrades including a security system with cameras, 400 sq. ft.+ fiberglass deck, detached one car garage, professionally landscaped grounds, &more. The unique location affords multiple water views coupled with short walks to both the Corson’s Inlet State Park beach and Oceanside guarded beaches. Property has never been rented and is in immaculate condition. Enjoy the tranquility of Strathmere from this remarkable property.