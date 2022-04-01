4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000

Enjoy the BREATHTAKING views of the sunrise and sunset from your own oasis. This one of a kind property offers panoramic views overlooking the wetlands and back bay. Step through the beautiful stained glass 2 story foyer into the unique elegant spiral stairs. The open and spacious floor plan features two living/family rooms with a two sided fireplace, a large dining room and eat in kitchen. The newly renovated gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliance, quartz counter tops and custom island is a chef's delight. The four oversized bedrooms offer plenty of room for your family or for overnight guests. The huge master suite with incredible views includes a walk- in closet, fireplace, oversized private bathroom and separate sitting area. Step outside to relax and entertain poolside while watching the osprey just steps away. There is also the newly added beautiful Brazilian hardwood decks, poolside patio, outdoor grilling area, and koi pond. Other upgrades including the 3 year old HVAC system and roof, freshly painted interior and exterior, carpeted two car garage, security system , whole house rain soft water purification system and more! Conveniently located by the parkway entrance and accessible to Ocean City Beaches within minutes. Only a short distance to many local restaurants and shopping.