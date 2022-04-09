 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $625,000

Welcome to 808 Pennsylvania. Located Just Outside of Ocean City...Only 2 Years Old, This Gorgeous, Completely Turnkey, 4 bedroom, 2 1\2 Bath Features... an Upgraded, Gourmet Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Large Center Island, Soft-Close Cabinetry and Under Cabinet Lighting, High-End Appliances, Desirable Open Floor Plan, Dining Room with Sliding Doors Leading to Large Rear Deck, Great Room with Linear Gas Fireplace, Recessed LED Lighting, Master Bedroom with En-Suite and Large Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room with Sink, Tankless Water Heater, Covered Front Porch, Irrigation System Front and Backyard w/ Well, Vinyl Fencing, Shed, and a Beautifully Landscaped Yard. A Must See, Make Your Appointment Today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News