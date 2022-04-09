4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $625,000

Welcome to 808 Pennsylvania. Located Just Outside of Ocean City...Only 2 Years Old, This Gorgeous, Completely Turnkey, 4 bedroom, 2 1\2 Bath Features... an Upgraded, Gourmet Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Large Center Island, Soft-Close Cabinetry and Under Cabinet Lighting, High-End Appliances, Desirable Open Floor Plan, Dining Room with Sliding Doors Leading to Large Rear Deck, Great Room with Linear Gas Fireplace, Recessed LED Lighting, Master Bedroom with En-Suite and Large Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room with Sink, Tankless Water Heater, Covered Front Porch, Irrigation System Front and Backyard w/ Well, Vinyl Fencing, Shed, and a Beautifully Landscaped Yard. A Must See, Make Your Appointment Today.